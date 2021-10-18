Naa Morkor Represent Ghana at Miss Universe

NAA MORKOR Commodore, 2nd runner-up of Miss Universe Ghana 2018 has been appointed to represent Ghana at this year’s Miss Universe in Israel in December.

The melanin beauty who wears a sparkling smile was unveiled at a brief ceremony on Saturday, 16th October at the Labadi Beach hotel. Naa Morkor has taken her well-deserved turn to represent Ghana at Miss Universe after the 1st runner-up of Miss Universe Ghana 2018, Tehor Akueteh, graciously bowed out from the contest.

She will be unable to fulfill the duties of the crown given the current state of her personal goals and aspirations.

Miss Universe Ghana Organizers, Malz promotions in a statement congratulated Naa Morkor and urged her to work hard to make Ghana proud.

“To our new queen, may you be an inspiration that reflects a true vision to every Ghanaian woman and every individual in the world”.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke