Police Deploy Special Operations Team To Nkwanta

The Ghana Police Service has deployed a Special Operations Support Team to Nkwanta in the Oti Region following recent violent attacks in the Nkwanta South Municipality that left several people dead and others injured.

The deployment forms part of intensified security measures aimed at restoring calm, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the safety of residents in the affected communities.

It also comes amid heightened security concerns following recent violent attacks in the area which left three people dead and several others injured in a prolonged conflict.

According to a statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Nchor of the Public Affairs Unit of the Oti Regional Police Command, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on June 20, 2026, dispatched the Special Operations Support Team from the National Police Headquarters in Accra to reinforce ongoing security operations in Nkwanta while investigations into the attacks continue.

The Police said the team will work alongside existing security personnel to strengthen efforts to prevent further violence and protect lives and property within the municipality.

Authorities have assured residents of the continued presence and vigilance of security agencies as measures are being intensified to restore peace and normalcy to the area.

“The public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel, and provide credible information that may assist ongoing investigations,” the statement said.

The Police further appealed to community members to support security agencies by volunteering information that could help identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Ghana Police Service stated that it remains dedicated to protecting lives and property and ensuring lasting peace in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

From Daniel K Orlando