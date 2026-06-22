Car Crash Leaves Motorcyclist In Coma, Several Injured

Photos of the mangled vehicles

A motorcyclist is battling for his life after a horrific multi-vehicle crash at Adabraka near Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, which also left several other people injured.

The accident, which caused heavy traffic congestion, involved a Toyota V8 vehicle, a motorcycle, a commercial tricycle (Pragia), and two parked vehicles displayed for sale.

Eyewitnesses said the Toyota V8 was travelling from the Atimatim Junction towards Mamponteng when it collided with an oncoming motorcycle.

In the ensuing confusion, the driver reportedly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to speed forward and run over the motorcyclist, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

An eyewitness, Mohammed Nurudeen, told DAILY GUIDE that after knocking down the rider, the V8 crashed into a commercial tricycle carrying passengers, injuring those on board.

He said the vehicle then crossed to the opposite side of the road, rammed into two unoccupied vehicles parked for sale, and finally came to a halt after hitting a metal signpost.

Another eyewitness, identified only as Kofi, disclosed that some children who were travelling in the V8 vehicle, also sustained injuries in the crash.

The motorcyclist is currently in a coma and is said to have suffered multiple fractures, while the other injured victims have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police personnel have since visited the scene to manage traffic, clear the wreckage, and commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi