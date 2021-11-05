Police Intercept Bus Carrying Ammunition

Timely intelligence gathered by the Police has led to the interception of two cartons of AAA and BBB Cartridges on a Yutong Bus traveling to Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti region.

The ammunitions were intercepted in Hohoe on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after a thorough search of the bus by personnel of the Hohoe District Police.

Confirming the incident to Daily Guide, DSP Efia Tenge narrated that the Police received intelligence that a bus traveling from Accra to Kpassa had some suspicious contents.

Acting on the intelligence, a team was dispatched to search all vehicles entering the Hohoe municipality from Accra. Hohoe is a transit point to the Oti Region along the Eastern Corridor road.

At about 3:45 pm on November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus with registration No. GT 5919-16 traveling from Accra to Kpassa.

A search conducted in the said bus revealed two cartons of AAA and BBB cartridges. They were concealed in the side compartment of the bus.

Upon interrogation, all twenty-nine passengers on board the said vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges. The driver in charge of the bus, one Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50 years, and his conductor, Godwin Aniwo, 32 years were immediately arrested for further interrogation and the bus was impounded.

Suspects Robert Ofosu Nyanor and Godwin Aniwo were later released on Police Enquiry bail as the investigation continues.

DSP Tenge stressed that the Police are intensifying its investigations to get to the bottom of the issue. She assured that the Police were on top of issues and will ensure everyone is kept safe.

She further encouraged the public to always furnish the Police with prompt information to help deal with crimes in the region and the country at large.

