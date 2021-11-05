John Mahama

Mahama Rescues Radio Gold With 100k

Former President John Mahama has donated GHC100,000 to the management of Radio Gold to restart their operations following the approval of their operating license application by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The cash donation was reportedly handed over to the management of the station on Wednesday, November 5,2021.

On October 12, the NCA announced the restoration of the radio broadcasting authorizations to Radio Gold, XYZ, and 131 others.

The license of NDC-affiliated Radio Gold and Radio XYZ were revoked over their refusal to pay operating licence fees and expiration of their license.

The approval is subject to the applicants attending a sensitisation workshop on the terms and conditions of FM radio broadcasting authorisations.

It said provisional authorizations shall be issued to the successful applicants at the end of the workshop and frequencies shall be assigned to the applicants only upon the fulfillment of the conditions of the Provisional Authorization.