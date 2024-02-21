Police Invade Osino Presec Over Student’s Death

A clash between students of Osino Senior High School and residents of Nsuapemso, a community in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region has resulted in one person’s death on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The clash between the Osino Senior High School and residents of Nsuampemso where one of the students from the community was allegedly attacked by some students from Osino while he had gone out.

The confrontation erupted on the school premises as a result of tension that had been brewing from a previous exchanges on Monday, February 19, 2024, between students of Osino Presby Senior High and the townspeople.

One of the students allegedly confiscated a phone belonging to one of the town boys and physically subjected him to severe beatings on Monday during a school debate in a different community.

Seeking revenge, the town boys returned the following day, Tuesday, resulting in a violent clash between the two groups.

During the altercation, six town boys attempted to set fire to the boys’ dormitory, but they were overpowered by the students during the scuffle.

One of the town boys was apprehended, subjected to severe beatings, and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital where he was rushed to for treatment.

Thereafter the students allegedly set a vehicle belonging to one of the townspeople ablaze as well.

Due to that, there is an uneasy calm and tension in the community, as Police personnel are currently stationed at the Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School and mounted surveillance to quickly detect and prevent possible reprisal attacks.

The Fanteakwa South District Security Council (DISEC) quickly convened a meeting and deployed police personnel from the district and reinforcement from Koforidua to the school to help maintain law and order, improve security, and restore peace.

The DISEC also visited the family of the deceased young man to offer their condolences and also assured the family that a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident would be conducted to ensure that justice is served.

