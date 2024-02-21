Bagbin Wades Into Majority Front Changes Saga … Fires Majority Caucus

Alban bagbin

In a parliamentary session held on Wednesday, February 21, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, clarified that the majority caucus in Parliament does not have the authority to independently appoint its leaders without the involvement of the political party overseeing the process.

This clarification comes amidst reports indicating that the ruling party is planning to change the leaders of its majority caucus in Parliament.

Bagbin emphasized the vital role of the political party in guiding and influencing the selection of leaders within the majority.

He highlighted that the old order defines the majority leader as a member of parliament designated by the party or parties holding the majority of the seats as their recognized leader in the house.

However, the new order states that designate means appoints.

Despite this change in terminology, Bagbin argued that the caucus is the party wing in Parliament and therefore the party must lead the process of appointing or designating its leaders.

The Speaker challenged MPs who disagreed with him to proceed to the courts to challenge his opinion.

He stated that he would provide a written reason for his position in the House.

Bagbin further added that in case of doubts, it is the Speaker’s opinion that prevails according to the standing orders.

He urged dissenting MPs to take their grievances to the proper avenue and emphasized that as of now, his opinion is binding on all.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, sought an interpretation from the Speaker regarding the position of the new standing orders on the selection of caucus leaders.

Suhuyini also revealed that President Akufo-Addo is planning to engage with the majority caucus to address the crisis. Pending this engagement, he requested the house’s position on the matter.

The Speaker’s remarks are expected to have implications for the ongoing processes and discussions related to leadership appointments within the majority caucus.

By Vincent Kubi