10 Students Injured After School Collapsed On Them At Adeiso

A harrowing incident unfolded in the Sukrong Awanfi, a suburb of Adeiso, in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region, after a school building collapsed, leaving at least 10 individuals injured, including teachers and students.

The tragic event occurred during a sporting activity hosted by the school, drawing participants from neighboring schools, when weather suddenly shifted to cloudy and windy conditions, leaving participants to seek for refuge within the school buildings.

Over 50 primary students and some teachers were affected by the collapsed building, when the windstorm intensified and weakened the building succumbing to the force, trapping and injuring those inside.

With the buildings quickly filling up, some individuals sought shelter in an aging building, which had served as a classroom before the tragic incident.

The injured victims were promptly rushed to Adeiso Hospital for medical attention.

Aftermath of the collapse, depicted the devastation with walls and roofing sheets strewn across the ground, as individuals moved about amidst a palpable sense of fear and trauma.

-BY Daniel Bampoe