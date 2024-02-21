President Akufo-Addo Charges New Head of Civil Service

In a bid to revolutionize the Ghana Civil Service and drive sustainable development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the newly appointed Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darko, to spearhead efforts in enhancing productivity, accountability, and efficiency within the civil service sector.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the critical role of a dynamic and adaptable civil service in shaping the country’s economic resurgence and advancing governmental objectives.

At the swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Aggrey-Darko at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo outlined the pivotal responsibilities bestowed upon the new Civil Service head, stressing the imperative need for a service that is not only productive and resourceful but also aligned with the government’s vision for national development.

“The evolution of a modern, productive civil service is paramount to coordinating societal and institutional functions effectively, thereby propelling Ghana towards accelerated social and economic growth,” President Akufo-Addo highlighted.

He urged Dr. Aggrey-Darko to exercise independence in his leadership role while fostering a constructive partnership with the government to amplify the impact of public policies and programs on citizens’ welfare. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration, President Akufo-Addo underscored the significance of mutual engagement and cooperation between the civil service and the Office of the President.

Dr. Aggrey-Darko, in expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve his country, reiterated his commitment to rejuvenating and revitalizing the civil service to meet the evolving demands of the nation. Recognizing the pivotal role of the civil service in actualizing Ghana’s democratic developmental state, Dr. Aggrey-Darko stressed the urgency of reforming existing frameworks to align with present-day challenges and opportunities.

“I am resolute in my dedication to ensuring a revamped, retooled civil service that actively contributes to the country’s development agenda,” Dr. Aggrey-Darko affirmed.

Furthermore, Dr. Aggrey-Darko appealed to the government for support in revising the Civil Service Act, citing the need to update the legislation to address contemporary needs and enhance operational efficiency within the civil service domain.

As Ghana charts its course towards sustainable growth and development, the collaboration between Presidency and the Office of the Civil Service signifies a commitment to advancing governance, accountability, and service delivery for the benefit of all citizens.

By Vincent Kubi