Police Investigates Attack on NPP Women Organizer

Grace Acheampong

The Accra Regional Police Command has said it has commenced investigations into the alleged attack on the life of madam Grace Acheampong, the Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organizer Of The New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge indicates that the incident occurred on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at about 6:30 pm.

She said the police have visited the scenes and invited the Crime Scene Management Team of the National Criminal Investigation Department to assist in processing, reconstruction and analysis.

“The police further appeal to the public to volunteer credible information particularly on suspicious movements and characters in two separate shooting incidents within and around Roman Ridge Neighbourhood on the said date and time to the Nima Police Division,” she said in the statement.

In the meantime, the regional PRO said the command has provided 24 – hour security for the complainant to ensure her maximum safety.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey