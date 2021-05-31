Thrivus Institute Holds Maiden Matriculation

The Students with the Thrivus Institute Founder and Director

The Thrivus Institute for Medical Science and Technology has held its first matriculation for seven students into its postgraduate programs.

The students, including one female, will be undertaking PhD studies in gene therapy and human embryology.

Founder and Director of the Institute, Dr Kenneth Frimpong, said the Institute was established to provide the best and brightest students who studied biological science with a world-class research environment for further studies.

“Students at Thrivus will be trained to hold their own among the best anywhere scientifically and operationally,” he said.” Our target is the creation of biotech clusters in Ghana to enable us transition to a knowledge economy.”

Dr Frimpong further noted that all the students have a scholarship to help defray part or all of their tuition adding that in a year the Institute envisages transitioning into a zero-free, aided research studentship model as prevails in the leading research institute in the world.

“In about five years, the Institute will establish its permanent campus in Kumasi, where land had been acquired to build a modern campus with the state of the art facilities to provide world class experience for our students and research scientists,” he said.

Dr Frimpong thus urged biological science students in the sub-region to apply to the Institute for their post graduate studies adding that soon, new programs will be added to the curriculum.

He further urged the postgraduate pioneering students to stay focused and stay the course for their success as premiere scientists to be assured.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, (UCC), Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, said UCC as the mentoring institution expects the students to reciprocate the good gesture by exhibiting good academic standards.

“This behooves on you a great responsibility to learn assiduously to acquire the right skills to contribute to the quality of health care delivery in the country and whichever country our services may be needed,” he added.

He assured the students that UCC will continue to provide quality mentorship to the Institution to offer better quality academic services.

The student representative, Ellis Fleischer Djoleto, expressed their commitment to succeed adding, “ As we embark on this new journey of discovery, we want to assure the lectures and entire faculty of our commitment to succeed.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri