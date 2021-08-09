Police Kill Suspected Robbers At Shiashie, Arrest One

FOUR SUSPECTED armed robbers have been gunned down in a shoot-out with policemen at the Shiashie, a suburb of Accra.

The robbers were escaping after operation in the area when they were accosted around the Shiashie Bus Stop off the N4 Highway.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the suspected criminals numbering about six embarked on an operation in the area Monday dawn and quickly fled upon sensing danger.

Luck however, eluded them when they purportedly went to sit at the Bus Stop off the Accra-Adenta bound section of the Highway to rest when some police personnel who were part of the team that foiled the criminal operation spotted them at the bus stop and follow them to their resting point in an attempt to arrest them.

Shockingly, the robbers opened fire on the police who also returned fire leading to the death of four of the robbers.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects has been reportedly apprehended and assisting with investigation while the remaining suspect is on the run.

By Vincent Kubi