Police Need Our Support – Namoo

Anthony Namoo

Legal practitioner and Upper East Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Anthony Namoo has urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and support the service with accurate and timely information to enable it work as expected.

According to him, the arrest of Asabige Alandi, the second suspect linked to the murder of the late Adams, on January 26, 2019, is an indication that the police are committed to their mandate and would always rise up to any challenge when the time comes.

Mr. Namoo was speaking in an interview in Bolgatanga a day after the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, had announced the arrest of Asabige Alandi at a location in Cote D’Ivoire. Mr. Namoo has served as lawyer for the family, seeking justice for the late Adam Mahama.

He believes that the arrest of the second suspect will bring something new to the ongoing case.

Asabige Alandi was mentioned together with Gregory Afoko as the people who the late NPP Upper East Regional Chairman had mentioned as those who poured a substance believed to be acid on him, leading to his death in 2015.

Gregory Afoko, who has been on remand over the past three years, was quickly arrested from his residence, but efforts to get the second suspect arrested immediately were fruitless.

Mr. Namoo commended the GPS for not giving up on the search for him, saying “… it shows that sometimes it is not so easy to arrest culprits. In recent times, there have calls on the police to look for people like this and bring to them to face the law.”

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga