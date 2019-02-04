Told You So, Didn’t I?

I have on many occasions expressed my profound gratitude to my late dad for teaching me many lessons of life. One of such lessons is to avoid making hasty conclusions on issues. He had trained my mind to always unravel the source of disagreement between people before drawing conclusions. I have, thus, learnt not to draw conclusions on the face of only what I see happening at a particular time.

The shooting incident at the premises of the Zu-za candidate during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election is worrying to say the least. Understandably, many of my compatriots are very livid at the high-handedness of the masked National Security operatives. I’m appalled at the conduct myself. Their high-handedness was unwarranted. With a little tact, the embarrassing episode could have been averted.

I’ve heard many condemnations but I’m yet to hear anyone condemn the foolish bravado of the Member of Parliament who was slapped. If not foolish bravado, how could he have dared to charge on security personnel who were already on fire?

Again, I’ve heard many condemnations but I’m yet to hear anyone condemn the hundreds of party hoodlums who had massed up at the Zu-za candidate’s premises in readiness for distribution to the various polling centres. With no accreditation as observers or official representatives of their party, is it not obvious that they were going to the various polling centres to cause mayhem?

For me, thwarting the efforts of such a group must be commended. I’m certain that we would have witnessed a worse spectacle if their efforts had not been thwarted by the National Security operatives.

Of course, the high-handedness of the National Security operatives must be condemned. But while we do so, we should not forget the root of the problem, which is political vigilantism.

I always hate it when I’m compelled to look my compatriots in the eyes and tell them “I told you so”. I hate it the more when the prediction has negative consequences for the country. I’m sad but I would say it, I told you so.

Did I not tell you in this very column that allowing the machete-wielding Agbogbloshie hoodlums, who butchered and killed four persons in broad daylight and in front of the police, to go scot-free was tantamount to sowing poisonous seeds? Many may be surprised at what happened in Ayawaso West Wuogon, but I’m not. I’m not surprised because I expected the poisonous seeds to bear fruit in due course.

Do you remember the Akwatia ‘Jihadists’ who terrorized their political opponents during a by-election in 2009? They brazenly vandalized properties and even maimed their political opponents in full glare of the police. The likes of Dan Botwe had their vehicles destroyed and were nearly lynched by the daring Akwatia ‘Jihadists’. The police subsequently allowed them to walk free because their party was in power.

The story of the Chereponi shooting by a so-called BNI operative also easily comes to mind. The man deliberately shot into a crowd with the diabolic intention to kill; but was allowed to walk free because he wore an umbrella embossed shirt. Several calls on the police to effect an arrest fell on deaf ears.

The Atiwa by-election can also not be forgotten. How Anita Obroni drove her pick up into a crowd of opposing party supporters and maimed four persons is still fresh in many minds. Allowing such act of recklessness to go unpunished will definitely give birth to rival groups to counter the recklessness.

Is it any wonder that groups such as Delta and Invisible Forces were soon birthed? The most brazen disregard for rule of law in this country was witnessed when the Delta Forces invaded the premises of the KMA Court to do the unthinkable. The impotence of the security agencies led to the birth of the Hawks by Zu-za.

So you see, the formation of vigilante groups such as the Hawks and Delta Forces is not by mistake and shouldn’t be a surprise at all. The poisonous seeds we planted by our inaction against the Agbogbloshie murderers, Akwatia Jihadists, Chereponi gun-man, Azorka Boys and the like are the results we are seeing today. For sure, the poisonous seeds have started bearing fruit!

With President Ogwanfunu’s ‘boot for boot’ comment adding fuel to the fire, one can only wonder what 2020 has in store for us. My prayer is that the security agencies become potent and face the political vigilante menace head on. Otherwise, the country is marching straight into eternal damnation. I shudder to even imagine it!

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!

From Agya Kwaku Ogboro