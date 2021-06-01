Police Place GH¢10,000 Reward For Karaga DCE Driver Killers

Deceased Ziblim Issah

The Northern Regional Police Command has placed a Gh¢ 10,000 reward to any individual or groups who would give police reliable information which will lead to the arrest of suspects in connection with the killing of the driver of the Karaga District Chief Executive.

“We are offering a cash reward of Gh¢10,000 to anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this crime.”

The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Bonga Yoosa, who addressed journalists in Tamale said preliminary investigations when police went to the scene revealed that the lifeless body of the deceased was found on the driver’s seat with bullet wounds on the head.

According to him, police searched the scene and retrieved 4 AAA32G empty cartridges on the ground.

COP Yoosa indicated that the gunmen ransacked the vehicle after they shot the driver and took his mobile phone, some official documents were taken from the vehicle.

He appealed to the general public especially residents of Karaga and its environs to assist police with information to arrest perpetrators of the crime.

The driver District Chief Executive of Karaga, one Ziblim Issah, 44 was shot dead by some unknown gunmen at Yamo near Karaga in the Northern region.

The incident happened at about 11 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, when the deceased was returning to Karaga from Tamale.

Residents indicated that the deceased was shot in the head and that the ignition of the vehicle was on when they found him dead at the scene on Saturday morning May 29, 2021.

The deceased is said to have travelled with the Karaga DCE, Alhassan Yabdow to Tamale on official duty but the driver stayed back to service the vehicle, a Nissan Patrol with registration number GT 8459-19 and he was returning to Karaga when the incident happened.

The deceased body was sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and later handed over to the family for burial.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale