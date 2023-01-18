Police Probe Alleged Planting of Wee, Cocaine On Suspect

The Ghana Police Service says it is looking for one Dr. Patrick Asiedu who alleged that some policemen planted marijuana in his car.

The unknown doctor alleged in a viral audio that some policemen accosted him and demanded to search his vehicle only to plant narcotics in the car.

Police said the victim is need for further and better particulars on the incident to enable tbe police administration bring the supposed officers to book.

But the police stated that it has initiated fulls scale investigation into the alleged unprofessional conduct of the officers.

This comes on the back of an audio tape in circulation alleging that some Police officers planted substances suspected to be narcotics in a vehicle and attempted to extort money from the driver.

In a press release, the police mentioned it “investigations into the matter and our initial checks at the stations mentioned in the audio, East Legon and the Accra Central Police Stations, have revealed that no such complaint had been made there.”

It continued that the Service has also contacted the Narcotics Control Commission and the Ghana Armed Forces and both institutions have no record of such an incident.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and so far, all efforts to identify the victim of the alleged incident, the said Dr. Patrick Asiedu has been unsuccessful,” the press release added.

The Service has since come out with a contact number for persons with information.

“We, therefore, wish to entreat the victim and any other person with relevant information on the incident to contact telephone number 0200416540, to assist the Police investigations.”

The Police assured that it will not condone any unprofessional conduct among its officers and “is determined to get to the bottom of this matter.”

By Vincent Kubi