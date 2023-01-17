Nat’l Cathedral: Rev Kusi Boateng To Sue Ablakwa For Defamation

The Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev Kusi Boateng hss expressed his readiness to defend himself over supposed investigations that will be conducted by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) into the allegation made against him by the Member of Parliament for Noth Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to him, he is fully prepared to make his case when he appears before the Commission.

“I wish to assure the public that the statements made by Mr Ablakwa are twisted narration of events to pursue a malicious political agenda.

“There has never been any criminal intent nor any crime committed in my dealings with the government of Ghana or National Cathedral,” Rev Kusi Boateng said when responding to Mr. Ablakwa in a statemnt.

Rev Kusi Boateng rejected the allegations and said he looks forward to CHRAJ’s probe.

This follows allegations by Ablakwa in what he described as “unimpeachable” and “incontrovertible” evidence against Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The North Tongu lawmaker alleged that, Rev Kusi Boateng is the third “mystery” director of JNS Talent Cantre Limited, a firm he had earlier accused of receiving GH¢2.6 million illegal cash transfer from the Secretariat.

“Unimpeachable and incontrovertible evidence confirms that Mr. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is the famous Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng who still serves on the National Cathedral Board as an Executive Council Member/Director,” he said.

He strongly alleged there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Rev. Kusi Boateng saying that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng because the two are therefore one and the same, he said.

“Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng AKA Kwabena Adu Gyamfi thought he had outwitted every Ghanaian, particularly our authorities whom he dribbled for many years; but the day of reckoning is finally here.”

Mr Ablakwa has further petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice ( CHRAJ) to look into the matter.

By Vincent Kubi