Speaker Bagbin Rescues Accra NDC From Being Ejected From Office

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has gone to the rescue of the Greater Accra Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from being ejected from office.

He paid an amount of Gh¢100,000 as part of a rent liability of $38,000 the office has been owning for sometime now.

The rent has been in accumulation since the party came to opposition.

Mr. Bagbin in hearing the rent situation at hand, did not hesitate and offer his support of GH¢100,000 to help address the issue.

Speaker Bagbin made the payment when the newly elected NDC Regional Chairman for the Greater Accra paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament.

In a brief statement, the Speaker pledged his support to the elected executives.

He further tasked them to unite and work towards a common goal.

On his part, the Regional chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore expressed gratitude to Mr Bagbin for his support and pledged to use the money for the intended purposes.

The Chairman reiterates his commitment to ensure the political fortunes of the party is improved in the coming 2024 general elections and beyond.

By Vincent Kubi