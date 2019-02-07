Police Probes Six Secretly Over Anas Boy’s Death

Ahmed Hussein-Suale

THE GHANA Police has reportedly arrested and granted bail to six persons in connection with the alleged murder of undercover journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale.

News about arrests and subsequent granting of bail was disclosed by Director General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu in an interaction with the media in Kumasi.

In what can best be described as a secret probe operations, no details on when and where the six were arrested, their identity as well as when they were granted bail and by which court, was given to the media.

Mr. Suale who was killed in January 2019, was a member of the Tiger Eye P.I. private investigative team owned by ace undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Ana’s.

He was reportedly shot dead in his car at his residence in Madina, a suburb of Accra and police have since vowed to bring the perpetrators to book.

Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong and former Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi have since been interrogated by the police.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s boss, has equally met with the police to assist in investigations into the killing

Ahmed Suale’s death which gained international condemnation is believed to be linked to #12 Number expose that unearth several rots in Ghana’s football industry.

According to ACP Eklu, the suspects have been asked to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters for further questioning.

BY Melvin Tarlue