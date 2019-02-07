Security Chiefs, Stakeholders Dialogue On improving Security



Attorney General Gloria Akuffo at the meeting with other stakeholders

A STAKEHOLDERS dialogue on improving national security has ended at the Peduasi Presidential Lodge, Aburi, in the Eastern Region.

The National Security Stakeholder’s, the fourth in the series was attended by Security chiefs and key stakeholders and examined security challenges examined included robberies, kidnappings, terrorism and Political Vigilantism among others.

Participants were expected to draw a roadmap on how to tackle these challenges.

Also, a roadmap for engaging with key security constituencies is expected at the end of the dialogue.

The program which ends today was attended by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists that Ghana has its own internal security challenges that it has to deal.

He stated that the terrorism challenges facing neighboring country, Burkina Faso means that Ghana has to take terrorism threats seriously.

The security chiefs seized the opportunity to update the various stakeholders and took feedback.

Mr. Oppong indicated that the security chiefs have expressed worry about political vigilantism, adding that the president is very committed that some these ills that have been around for decades are dealt during his tenure.

By Melvin Tarlue