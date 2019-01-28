Police Rescue Passengers From Robbers

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has helped to rescue passengers on board about 30 vehicles from some armed robbers on the Mamfe-Koforidua Road.

Three masked armed robbers reportedly stormed Amamprobi, a community near Mamfe last Saturday at about 9pm and blocked the road with a vehicle.

According to reports, the armed men emerged from the bush and fired warning shots to stop a Toyota Hiace with registration number ER 1199-12 from moving.

The armed robbers managed to use a vehicle, which was being driven by one Emmanuel Addo, to partially block the road.

Reports said they forcibly took the car key and threw it into the bush.

They robbed a mobile phone, an unspecified amount of money and a lady’s handbag.

Luckily for the passengers, the Eastern Regional Police Command Spokesperson, DPS Ebenezer, who was returning from Accra to Koforidua at the time, appeared at the scene and quickly informed the Regional Police Information Room about the incident.

A Police Patrol Team from Akropong Police Station was quickly dispatched to the area to arrest the armed robbers who fled upon sensing danger.

The Patrol Team subsequently escorted the vehicles from the area.

DSP Tetteh told DAILY GUIDE that the armed robbers managed to use the first car to block the road.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua