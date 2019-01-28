Students Forced To Eat Raw Chicken

The students eating the raw chicken

Police at Akomadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti Region have arrested and detained four men for subjecting three senior high school students of the area to degrading and inhumane treatment by forcing them to eat raw chicken.

Prince Adu, 40, a farmer; Peter Owusu Aduomi, 41, a Community Policing Assistant (CPA); Francis Osei, a teacher and Abukari Anaba, 57, compelled the youngsters to drink water in addition.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, January 21, 2019, has since sparked anxiety in the community, after a video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who speaks for the Ashanti Regional Police Command, told DAILY GUIDE that the callous incident occurred after the boys had been handcuffed and accused of stealing the fowl.

According to him, one of the suspects was said to have spotted the victims in the act. He informed the three other suspects, including CPA Peter Owusu Aduomi, who handcuffed the juveniles.

They later sent the victims to a nearby bush where they were ordered to eat the uncooked chicken or risk being assaulted and reported to the authorities of their school for further punishment.

ASP Ahianyo narrated that the suspects compelled the victims to drink water in the process, causing one of the boys to vomit.

He said the police command took an exception to the act and condemned the behaviour of Prince Adu, Peter Owusu Aduomi, Francis Osei and Abukari Anaba. He assured the general public of the determination of the command to make the suspects face the full rigour of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi