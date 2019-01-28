Wontumi Fights Mahama Over ‘Death’ Plot

Bernard Antwi Boasiako

THE ASHANTI Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has insisted that his life is in danger.

Nicknamed Wontumi in political circles, he has accused ex-President Mahama of allegedly planning to end his life secretly.

He said Mr. Mahama and former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, wanted him dead.

Wontumi said the two NDC kingpins hatched a plan to kill him about one month ago but their ‘fiendish’ ploy did not work.

Making the wild allegations on Kumasi-based Ash FM, Wontumi said National Security is aware of the alleged ‘wicked’ plot.

“Former President Mahama and Ohene Agyekum planned to kill me about one month ago but they failed woefully,” he claimed, adding “these two NDC gurus want to kill me because they are afraid that if I am around, the NDC will lose the 2020 elections.”

“National Security is aware of this wicked plot and they are monitoring the next plan of Messrs Mahama and OheneAgyekum,” he alleged.

Wontumi openly dared Messrs Mahama and Ohene Agyekum to come and debunk his wild allegations on radio.

Ohene Agyekum Angry

Meanwhile, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, in an angry tone, has debunked Wontumi’s allegations, saying they are ‘blatant lies.’

He said he doesn’t know Wontumi as a person and “so I’m surprised that he is making such allegations”.

Ohene Agyekum, who was speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, hurled insults at Wontumi for accusing him wrongly.

“I will not respond to the foolishness and stupidity of a person with a low IQ”, the NDC guru stated angrily.

Ohene Agyekum said he was surprised that the National Security had not yet invited him and Mr. Mahama over such allegations.

Ohene Agyekum said he would consider taking legal action if National Security eventually invites him about Wontumi’s allegations.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi