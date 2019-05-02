Police Verify Afoko Surety’s Property

Gregory Afoko



THE POLICE are in the process of verifying if the property used as justification for the granting of bail to Gregory Afoko is genuine.

Mr. Afoko is accused of murdering the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Adams Mahama.

The property used for the justification is said to be a land belonging to one George Hikah Benson.

Mr. Hikah Benson is believed to be a former Upper West Regional Minister under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Afoko who is the prime suspect in the murder of the late Adams Mahama was granted bail in the sum of GH₵500,00.00 with two sureties, one to be justified by an Accra High Court last month.

He is, however, yet to be released from the Nsawam Medium prison where he was remanded by another court during his trial for the alleged murder.

The family has expressed concern about his continuous stay in prison although he had been granted bail.

It is understood that his lawyers are initiating contempt application against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu.

DGN Online learntthat the property used for the justification is a land belonging a former appointee in the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Kufuor.

But the police are undertaking the process to authenticate the ownership of the land.

A source who spoke to DGN Online on the condition of anonymity stated that the police administration is often confronted with cases where some properties used as justification by sureties are questionable and sometimes turn out to be false.

The source said the court which returned the land documents to the police could not provide any further details to confirm the genuineness of the property used for the justification.

It is understood that the police have taken the documents covering the land to the Lands Commission for verification.

Gregory Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr. Adams Mahama, the NPP Upper East Regional chairman.

He being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He was put before an Accra High Court in 2016, charged with the murder of the late Adams Mahama.

The case was nearing its conclusion after the state had called 14 prosecution witnesses including the wife of the deceased to prove its case.

But the Attorney General on January 28, 2019 entered Nolle Prosequi to discontinue the matter.

This followed the arrest of Asabke Alangdi, another suspect in the murder of Adams Mahama who had been hiding in Cote d’ Ivoire after fleeing the country.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak