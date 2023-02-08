‘Politicians Should Have Ghana At Heart’

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

A FORMER General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has stressed the need for politicians to have the development of the country at heart when they are given the opportunity to serve the people.

“Politicians should value the development of the country more than money,” Mr. Agyapong said adding “It is important that we politicians do things that will impact society positively and that is what I have been yearning to do all these years.”

Mr. Agyapong was speaking in an interview with Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, when he visited the area to campaign for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Mr. Agyapong, who was a Press Secretary to former President John Kufour from 2001 to 2006, has declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the NPP for the 2024 general elections.

He said the country needed someone who had a proven track record of doing great things for the country and a thinking leader to steer the affairs of Ghana come 2024.

“As politicians, one of the things we should have is sympathy for the people and I believe if you are someone with no sympathy for society, then you should not go into to politics.”

“I want to use my experience to impact the next generation and not about what I can gain,” he added.

He said “I want to be an advocate for good governance. Money should not be the motivation for someone to enter into politics or take public roles.”

He told listeners that he did not accept any salary from the NPP during his tenure as the General Secretary of the party.

“I am offering myself for the good of the Ghanaian people. I am not after material things. Look, it is time to build a new political culture,” Mr. Agyapong added.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi