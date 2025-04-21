Pope Francis Dies Age 88

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the news from the Casa Santa Marta, stating: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. “

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis was admitted to Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis for several days.

His condition gradually worsened, and on Tuesday, February 18, he was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. After 38 days in the hospital, he returned to his Vatican residence at Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung affected by a severe respiratory infection. As he aged, Pope Francis frequently experienced respiratory illnesses, even canceling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ. “The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasize even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ, rather than a powerful figure of this world.”