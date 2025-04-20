Spain Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Sahara Autonomy Initiative

Nasser Bourita and Manuel Albares Burno

Spain has reaffirmed its support of the autonomy initiative saying it is “the most serious, realistic and credible basis for the resolution” of the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Speaking to the press following a meeting, in Madrid, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares Bueno, recalled that Spain recognizes the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco, as well as the Kingdom’s serious and credible efforts within the framework of the UN to find a mutually acceptable solution.

In this respect, Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented by Morocco in 2007, to be the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving this dispute.

This confirmation of Spain’s position falls within the framework of the international momentum created under the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara and the autonomy initiative as the only solution to this dispute.

Thus, Spain reaffirms its unwavering support for the Moroccan initiative and reinforces the international momentum created, which “was welcomed by the latest UN Security Council Resolution 2756” and which “urges that it be built upon.”

Through its firm and clear stance in favor of the autonomy plan, Spain is sending a strong and significant message of its commitment to align with the international momentum and contribute to the political process aimed at reaching a definitive, realistic, and compromise-based solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Source MAP