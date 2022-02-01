Positively Impacting Lives Is My Focus

Alice McKenzi

FOR Gospel artiste, Alice McKenzie, making money from her works is not her main focus. Rather, she is more concerned with impacting positively on her audience.

In a conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Alice who has worked with musicians including Noble Nketsiah, Cwesi Oteng, and Morris Babyface said the negative direction of the present world is a concern to which she wants to make a difference with her music.

“As a Gospel musician, I believe the messages of my songs should drive people to better lives offering hope and encouragement. If I concentrate too much on making money and winning awards, that will shift my attention from pursuing that which I think is worthy in these times,” she disclosed.

According to Alice, Gospel musicians should seek the welfare of their audience, and music was an influential tool to do the job.

Presently, Alice McKenzie is promoting her new single, ‘You Alone’ where she praises God for His faithfulness and encourages people to depend on Him.

“I will not stop praising God because He has done a lot for me. He has saved me from many troubles and I cannot thank Him well enough for always showing up for me,” she said.

Alice McKenzie, who is also a professional nurse, has other songs such as ‘Ahuntanhunu’, ‘Yahweh’, ‘In Your Presence’, ‘Saviour’, ‘You Reign’, and ‘Aseda’.

Commenting on whether Gospel musicians should be paid for performing in churches, Alice said it was not out of order when that happens.

“Gospel musicians pay for their studio fees, music videos, instrumentalists, and backup singers for their live shows and promotions of their works. I support it 100 per cent that Gospel musicians are paid anywhere their services are required,” she stated.