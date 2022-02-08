Power Fm Presenter Jailed For Contempt

Oheneba Boamah Bennie, host of Battle Ground on Power 97.9 FM has been incarcerated by the Criminal Court 2 of the Accra High Court.

The broadcaster has been sentenced to prison custody for 14 days by the court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi for contempt of court.

Additionally, he was fined an amount of GHS 3000.

In December 2020 after the election, the broadcaster reportedly published a video on his Facebook timeline, alleging that President Akufo-Addo had met with eight justices of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, and had influenced them about the outcome of the 2020 election petition case pending before the apex court of the land.

Through such publication, he was dragged by the Attorney-General Department to prove his claims.

Prosecution made claim that the publication by Oheneba Bennie goes a long way to mean that judges, including the justices of the apex court, decide cases not independently but by taking directives from the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The court in its ruling found Oheneba Boamah guilty of the charge and sentenced him accordingly.

The court said to have tempered justice with mercy upon the plea of the counsel for the accused.

By Vincent Kubi