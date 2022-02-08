Ebony Reigns Remembered After 4 Years

Bullet and Ebony in their happy days

Several showbiz personalities took to social media on Tuesday to celebrate the memory of late songstress, Ebony Reigns.

Ebony died in a road accident together with her best friends, Francisca Kuri otherwise called Frankie and Francis Atsu Vondee, a soldier on February 8 2018.

They were travelling in a Jeep with registered AS-497-16 from Sunyani to Accra on Thursday, February 8 when they, unfortunately, met their death.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022, marks exactly four years since they died.

Ebony’s former manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, also known as Bullet was among persons who shared posts to remember the late songstress.

He shared an image of Ebony and wrote, “You will always be in my heart because in there you are still alive. Forever reign!”.

Ebony until her death was a rising star. She rocked the music scene with songs such as ‘Sponsor’, ‘Date Ur Fada’, ‘Maame Hwe’, ‘Poison’ among others.

By Francis Addo