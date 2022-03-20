Praise Kusi Drops New Feel-Good Song, ‘Afro Magic’

Afrobeats’ new act, Praise Kusi is out with a piece of new feel-good music that will blow the mind of music lovers.

Titled, ‘Afro Magic’, the new song is rooted in Ghanaian and Nigerian pop as well as highlife nuances, and is backed by solid international production and management standards.

Praise said he is set to take the music industry by storm with his new single which is currently out on all streaming platforms.

Born in Ghana, Praise partly grew up in America. His upbringings in both countries to some extent have had some influences on his music.

“I’m a 90ties baby that learned how to survive from the street. As I work hard to survive, music came to my rescue. In that darkness, I found my light and that was the beginning of my shine which I am bringing to the industry,” he said about his music journey.

A very good songwriter and storyteller, Praise Kusi is expressive and detailed. “My music is heartfelt; they reflect my story. I’m a lover, so my songs are like a love story for the ladies and it’s like the tale everyone wants to find him or herself in.

My songs are melodic and the visuals I create for them are beautiful and captivating. I can’t wait to release the songs and share my videos. I like to keep my audience surprised, so I’ll say they should wait and see my next move. But one thing I can promise them is authentic good sounds,” he indicated.

The new single was released on all music platforms on Friday, March 18 and Praise Kusi is super-confident it will catch music lovers very soon.

The quality song was also released with a great music video, which is expected to be on major TV networks across Africa.

“The music industry moving forward will not have enough of me and that’s why music listeners, buffs and critics alike need to pay attention to what I am about to offer musically,” Praise Kusi added.