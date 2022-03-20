Stonebwoy Returns To VGMA After Ban

Stonebwoy has returned to the 2022 edition of the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) two years after his absence from taking part in the ceremony due to a ban imposed by the organisers from the awards in 2019.

The BhimNation president picked two nods for this year’s award nominations released on Saturday.

They were in Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year categories.

It included two of his popular songs, ‘1Gad’ and ‘Greedy Men’ getting double nominations in the same category; Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.

He is competing in that category with equal good acts; KiDi (Touch It), Samini (Picture), Larusso (New Gen) and Epixode (Odeshie) while in Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year, he is battling with Samini, Epixode and Larusso.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned indefinitely from participating in the VGMAs after a brawl between them on the VGMA stage marring the 2019 edition.

Charter House, organisers indicated that the two artistes breached the code of conduct of the scheme hence the ban. As a result of the ban, they were exempted from the 2020 edition of the award ceremony.

Then in 2021, the VGMA decided to lift the ban but that year the two decided not to take part in the award.

However a year after the ban was lifted, Stonebwoy is back while Shatta Wale is conspicuously missing.