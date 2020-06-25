Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death

A 31-year-old pregnant mother died instantly after being stabbed around the neck whilst trying to save her three-year-old daughter from armed robbery attack.

The armed robbers numbering three had forcibly broken into the home of the pregnant mother, Juliana Adusei, and her husband, Francis Adusei, a pastor, at Heman New Site close to Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi, around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, and robbed the couple of an amount worth $1,000.

The robbers were said to have stabbed the little girl when they demanded more money from her parents who insisted that there was no other money left to be given to them.

The robbers were persistent that the couple should hand over all their monies to them, because the pastor had withdrawn some amount of money just recently from the bank. When the couple begged them, they mercilessly stabbed their daughter.

In her attempt to save her daughter from further attacks, Juliana was also stabbed around the neck by the angry robbers, dying instantly from her wounds.

According to sources, the husband of the deceased who is a pastor at Mountain Zion International Church readily surrendered the money on them to the robbers who were all masked.

It said the pastor also told the police that he and his wife pleaded and explained to the robbers that the $1,000 is all they had on them in the house at the time, but their pleas even got the robbers more infuriated, as they stabbed their daughter.

The mother, the report added, could no longer withstand the pain that her daughter was going through, so she decided to disarm one of the robbers that held a kitchen knife, but she was not lucky as she was stabbed to death instantly.

According to the source, the robbers then fled the scene with the money.

Policemen who went to the scene after receiving distress calls found the deceased lying in a pool of blood in a supine position in the couple’s bedroom.

The body was taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation and autopsy. The little daughter is also receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Police have, therefore, mounted a serious search for the robbers who committed that heinous crime.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi