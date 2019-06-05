Preko Takes Over Satellites

Yaw Preko



Former Hearts of Oak Coach, Yaw Preko, has been appointed to take charge of Ghana’s U-20 side, footballghana.com has discovered.



The team has been without a coach since failing to qualify for the 2019 CAF U-20 Cup of Nations.



Reports suggest that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has decided to give the job to the former Anderlecht star.

He will be assisted by the coach of EurAfrica Calcio Academy, George Lamptey.



Yaw Preko has a wealth of experience under his belt, having worked under some of the top coaches in the country while working with Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies on the local front.



He was recently with Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah FC, where he led them to win the domestic cup.



The gaffer also worked with the national youth team as assistant to Sellas Tetteh at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.