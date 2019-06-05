Stars Stretch Muscle In Dubai

Stars’ training session

Ghana’s Black Stars yesterday engaged in a gym work as they intensified training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Egypt later this month.



The West African country is currently holding a pre-tournament training camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they are expected to spend three weeks. While in the country, they will play two friendly matches before making the trip to Egypt for the AFCON tournament.



Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey joined 23 other teammates yesterday to kick off yesterday’s training. Five other players are expected to join the side in the next 24 hours.





