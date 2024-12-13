Preserve EC’s Independence: The Dangerous Precedent Of Politically-Motivated Removals

Jean Mensa

It has not even been a week since John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were elected into office, and already the air is thick with chatter about the removal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa. What started as murmurs in corridors has grown louder, now spilling into public discourse.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the President-elect, recently stated in an interview that the incoming administration sees Mensa’s tenure as afflicted by incompetence and partisanship, and she hinted at reforms that might require her to vacate her position. This is not idle speculation; it feels deliberate, coordinated, and, frankly, worrying.

If this removal happens, it would not be the first time a sitting EC Chair has been removed under contentious circumstances. We all remember June 2018, when Charlotte Osei was unceremoniously ousted along with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa. That removal, supposedly following a recommendation by a Chief Justice-led committee, left many Ghanaians uncomfortable.

Civil society organisations and individuals alike raised concerns about the process, labeling it opaque and politically charged. Governance expert, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, aptly called the removal “strange,” and many feared that a dangerous precedent had been set.

We’re seeing that precedent play out now, as Jean Mensa faces a similar fate. But this issue isn’t just about one individual. It’s about the institutional independence of the Electoral Commission, which is not merely a lofty ideal written into Ghana’s constitution—it is the cornerstone of our democracy. The EC’s independence ensures that elections are free, fair, and credible and that every Ghanaian can trust the process regardless of which party is in power.

What happens when this independence is compromised? The EC becomes vulnerable to political interference, and trust in the institution erodes. If Jean Mensa is removed, it will solidify a worrying trend: each incoming administration feels entitled to handpick its preferred EC leadership. This undermines the very essence of democracy, where institutions—not individuals—should be the safeguards of fairness and impartiality.

The argument for Mensa’s removal seems to hinge on allegations of incompetence and partisanship. These are serious accusations that warrant scrutiny. But is outright removal the solution? Or is it simply the easiest way to pave the path for political control over the EC? Let’s be honest: removing the EC Chair at the start of every new administration risks turning the Commission into a revolving door of partisan appointments. This creates a climate where EC leadership becomes indebted to the ruling party, compromising their ability to act independently and impartially.

This is not to say that criticisms of Jean Mensa’s tenure are unfounded or that she is beyond reproach. Like any leader in a sensitive role, her decisions and actions must be scrutinised. But there is a difference between constructive criticism aimed at strengthening the institution and politically motivated moves that weaken it. If the latter becomes the norm, the EC’s ability to function as a neutral arbiter of elections will be forever tainted.

Ghanaians deserve better. Our democracy deserves better. And to those advocating for Mensa’s removal, I pose a question: have we thought deeply about the long-term consequences? When trust in the EC falters, it isn’t just the institution that suffers—it’s the entire electoral process. Voter turnout dwindles when people believe elections are rigged or unfair. Political tensions rise, leading to instability. The very fabric of our democracy begins to unravel, all because we allowed political convenience to trump institutional integrity.

The removal of an EC Chairperson, especially under such circumstances, doesn’t just weaken the institution—it weakens Ghana’s standing as a democratic beacon in Africa. For years, our nation has been celebrated for its smooth electoral transitions and robust democratic institutions. Allowing political interference in the EC tarnishes that reputation.

And let’s not forget: reforms can be implemented without removing the person at the top. Calls for comprehensive reforms at the EC, as mentioned by the President-elect’s team, are not inherently problematic. But reforms should strengthen the institution, not serve as an excuse to purge it of individuals who don’t align with a political agenda. Accountability is crucial, but it must be balanced with fairness and due process.

There is also a moral dimension to this issue. The EC Chairperson is not an employee of the ruling government; they serve the people of Ghana. Their allegiance is to the constitution, not to the party in power. When we allow political expediency to dictate their tenure, we rob the EC of its independence and betray the democratic ideals we claim to uphold.

The history books will not be kind to a Ghana where the EC is seen as a tool of the ruling party, and elections are reduced to mere formalities. Our democracy is young, but it is strong. It is strong because we have institutions like the EC that, despite their imperfections, have upheld the will of the people time and time again. Let’s not weaken that foundation for the sake of short-term political gain.

To Jean Mensa’s critics and to the incoming administration, I say this: tread carefully. Removing her may feel like a victory today, but the long-term costs to our democracy will far outweigh any perceived benefits. We must resist the urge to politicise every aspect of governance, especially institutions as critical as the Electoral Commission.

The EC’s independence is not negotiable. It is the bedrock of our democracy. Let’s protect it—not for Jean Mensa, not for the NDC or the NPP, but for Ghana.

By Nii Okantah Ankrah