President Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Nsukwao Basin Drainage Project

President Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of the Nsukwao Basin Drainage Project, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme was launched on May 7, 2019, in Koforidua, with its main goal of improving urban management and basic urban services in the 25 participating Municipal Assemblies across the country.

Cutting the sod for construction of the drainage project on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, President Akufo-Addo noted that the New Juaben Municipal Assembly has identified flooding as a major risk to the lives and livelihoods of persons living in Nsukwao, Zongo, Two Streams, Abongri and other communities within the municipality.

Nsukwao, the community in which the project will be situated, has since 2016 recorded, annually, incidents of flooding, which have rendered most residents homeless.

To this end, the President explained that the Basin Drainage Project will deliver a storm drain that will minimize flooding in the identified communities at the cost of GH¢15,811,145.00, and packaged into seven lots.

It will also involve installation of four storm water surface detention ponds distributed along the Nsukwao River, flow facilities, channelization and stream bank stabilization, concrete pipes and culverts and two access roads.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that “this project will make flooding a history in New Juaben, and help restore enhance livelihoods of the residents in the Municipality.”

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, indicated that her Ministry is currently working closely with the municipal assemblies and the design and supervision firms to come up with next phase of priority projects for the 25 Assemblies.