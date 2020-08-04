President Visits 1D1F Facility In Akropong

President Akufo-Addo, who is on official tour of the Eastern region on Tuesday, visited Akro Farms Ltd., a 1-District1-Factory (1D1F) initiative at Apasare, in the Akwapim North Municipal Assembly.

The company, which produces fresh and healthy table eggs, chicken feed, broilers, processed chicken and day-old chicks, has completed the first phase of its project with an investment of some GH¢20 million.

Management told the President that the automated Brooder house has a capacity of 40,000 birds, and has an automatic egg collection and packaging system installed to ensure speed and efficiency in our processes.

Additionally, the farm has a hatchery, with one feed processing unit and warehouse with 400 KVA Industrial Power Generation plant. The company plans to set up a 16,000 per day capacity meat processing plant for the broiler farm and out grower farmers.

The company has created both direct and indirect job opportunities for over 1,025 individuals involved in the poultry value chain in Akuapim North and its surrounding districts.