President Akufo-Addo Pays Last Respect To Atsu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led a government delegation to pay tribute to late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu who passed on following a tragic earthquake in Turkey.

Personalities such as the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, among others joined President Akufo-Addo to the funeral rites of the Ghanaian footballer.

The tribute by the state was read on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif.

“His acclaimed humane nature, friendliness, love for people, commitment to mother Ghana and team spirit were exceptional and deserve emulation. Even at the peak of his career, Atsu remained himself and was never overtaken by pride, arrogance and indiscipline.

“On the occasion of mourning our son, brother and colleague, we believe that Christian Atsu graciously paid his dues to Mother Ghana and memories of his commitment and contributions to the National team, the Black Stars, will forever remain in the minds of both present and future generations.

“His legacy will remain as an inspiration for the Black Stars, the football fraternity and generally, the youth of our country, Ghana. We pray that our brother, our son and our Black Stars, finds the best place with the Lord,” it further said.

Prior to the reading of the tribute, the delegation first filed past the mortal remains of Christian Atsu at the forecourt of the State House.

Christian Atsu passed in February 6 after his body was discovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.

By Vincent Kubi