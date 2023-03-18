Tears Flow As Ghanaians Unite To Bid Christian Atsu Farewell

Burial Service of late Christian Atsu experienced sorrowful moments when friends and loved ones thronged the State House in Accra to bid him farewell.

It was a deep moment of grief when Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of Christian Atsu broke down when she took her turn to read her tribute to her late husband.

Former players John Mensah, Samuel Osei Kuffour and John Paintsil could not holdback their tears as they visibly wept uncontrollable as they filed past the remains of the late ex-Black Stars player.

Painful moments which attracted so much attention was when Mubarak Wakaso, the best friend of the Atsu took his turn to file past the body.

He was visibly seen in a shaking movement in a fist hand with President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku.

Personalities including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama joined the burial service to pay their last respects to the player.

The solemn funeral service included a display of traditional artefacts from the star’s tribesmen amidst the sorrow and tears.

Other personalities that thronged the burial grounds include; Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and other executives, some high ranking sportsmen and other political figures including MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

By Vincent Kubi