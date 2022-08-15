President Commends Yendi Youth Centre Contractors

The centre

President Akufo-Addo expressed delight with work so far done by NESSTRA Construction Ghana Limited, contractors working on the Yendi Youth Resources Centre when he recently toured the Northern Region.

The centre, whose construction is approximately 96% of the phase one of the project, is part of the ten regional centres the National Youth Authority (NYA) is supervising.

The President therefore entreated the NYA to consider NESSTRA Construction for the contract for phase 2.

Head of the Project Team, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, took the President around to inspect the various units of the project; and assured him of full completion soon, to make way for the commencement of the second phase.

The President also charged the NYA to complete the Yendi Youth Resources Centre by end of the year.

Present on the tour of the facility were Mr. Mustapha Ussif; Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Sani Alhassan Abdul Shaibu; some traditional authorities of Dagbon and many other dignitaries.

One can attest to the fact that over the years, the National Youth Authority has suffered from considerable infrastructural deficit in various parts of its operational jurisdiction; at districts, regional, youth leadership institutes and the National Secretariat.

It is therefore refreshing for the government to provide funds for massive infrastructural projects under the care of the Authority; as much as needed, these funds have been put to good use with the first phase of the various projects completed and some nearly completed.

The authority, with support of its ministry, is constructing 10 Youth Resource Centres of Excellence with a 5,000 seating capacity, which are at various levels of completion in 10 regions of Ghana.

When fully completed, the Yendi Youth Resource Centre will serve the primary purpose to unearth and develop talents in the Yendi community, adjourning towns and districts. It will also provide the youth with a one-stop-shop facility where they would access both sporting and non-sporting (training & recreational) facilities.

The components of the project for the centres include a FIFA standard football pitch; an eight-lane Olympic size running track; four spectator stands including a VIP stand; a tennis court; multi-purpose court for basket, volleyball, netball & handball; gymnasium; hall for indoor games & activities like table tennis, badminton, draft, ludu, etc.

The centre will also have non-sporting facilities including mentoring, coaching & counselling sections; ICT hub; business incubation & entrepreneurship hub; youth clinic; places for convenience and restaurant.

Other components of the centre at completion will have a hall of fame parlour to display local achievers; erection of outer perimeter and inner perimeter fence walls; entrances & ticketing booths; car park; storm drains; flood lights; scoreboard and spectator seats for the various courts.