PURC On The Move

The PURC delegation and their hosts at the Daily Guide premises last Friday

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has rolled out a fresh communication template, a novelty which has kept board and management busy in the past fortnight.

The template entails a programme of reaching out to the media, an indirect means of getting closer to the publics of the utilities in the country.

No longer are engagements about announcing tariff reviews, but rather maintaining cordial and mutual beneficiary relationship between the commission and the utility consuming public, was what the Chief Executive Officer of the PURC, Dr. Ishmael Ackah said when the board and management met a cross section of media representatives during a working dinner at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, last Friday.

During the engagement, the CEO gave a brief view of the activities of the PURC in the area of getting closer to the media.

He announced that the PURC had functioning offices in all the regions but the recently established ones.

PURC, he said, would partner the Energy Commission, partnership which he added, is intended to benefit the country.

Earlier, a delegation of the commission led by Dr. Eric Kofi Obutey had called on the management of DAILY GUIDE in Accra.

During the meeting, the leader told their hosts that the objective of the visit was to enforce the cordial relationship existing between the PURC and the DAILY GUIDE. “We are here to express the gratitude of the PURC to the DAILY GUIDE for the support the newspaper has rendered us,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of the role of the media in the work of the commission, adding “we need the media more than they need us.”

The team was hosted by Kwame Blay, CEO, Western Publications Limited, publishers of the DAILY GUIDE, proprietors of the DGN TV and Guide Radio.

Mr. Blay told the guests that both the PURC and the DAILY GUIDE need each other.

He assured his guests that the newspaper and the network in general would continue to present balanced and objective reportage on developments in the country.

In the PURC delegation were Dr. Eric Kofi Obutey, Director, Research and Corporate Affairs; Deborah Bonney, Deputy Head, Research and Corporate Affairs; Robert Aziz Tia, Deputy Head, Stakeholder Management; and Prince Nana Yaw Kessie, Deputy Head, Digitisation.