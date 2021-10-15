President Mourns Kofi Adda

The Late Kofi Adda

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressing his condolences to the family of Joseph Kofi Adda, said the former Aviation Minister and Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness.

Mr Adda, 65, died in Accra on Wednesday, October 13, at a hospital in Accra, where he was receiving treatment for a sudden illness, his family told the Ghana News Agency.

“I am shocked and very saddened by the news of the sudden death of my friend, the former Minister for Aviation and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Kofi Adda,” President Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss, and pray for God’s strength for them in these difficult times.

“Kofi Adda will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Mr Adda, a financial economist and a management consultant, served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and also the Minister for Aviation until January 2021.

He first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning a by-election after the death of the incumbent, Mr John Achuliwor.

He retained his seat in the 2004 elections and was appointed the Manpower Development and Employment Minister by President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2005 before being reshuffled to head the Ministry of Energy in 2006.

Although, the NPP lost power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2008 elections, Mr Adda retained his seat.

He, however, lost the seat in 2012 to the then NDC parliamentary candidate, Mr Mark Woyongo.

The MP reclaimed the seat from the NDC in 2016 and was appointed Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, in 2017.

He was later moved to the Aviation Ministry before the end of President Akufo-Addo’s first term as President.

The astute politician contested the 2020 NPP Parliamentary Primary again but was beaten by Ms Tangoba Abayage, the then Upper East Regional Minister.

Mr Adda, born on April 22, 1956, was from Navron-Pungu Wusunyu, Navrongo.

GNA