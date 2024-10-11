Printing Of Notices Of Poll Begins Today, Not Ballot Papers- EC Clarifies

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has moved to address growing concerns regarding the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

In a statement, the Commission reassured the public that the printing of ballot papers has not yet commenced, contrary to speculation. Instead, today, October 11, 2024, marks the beginning of the printing of Notices of Poll for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

This clarification comes on the heels of a meeting between the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the EC yesterday, October 10, 2024, to discuss concerns over the printing of ballot papers.

The NDC had expressed anxiety over the electoral process, prompting the EC’s timely reassurance.

According to the EC, a Notice of Poll is a critical document that specifies the day, place, and time for the nomination of candidates, as well as the day when the poll is to be taken.

This notice will be published in the Gazette and designated places within each constituency.

The EC chair emphasized the Commission’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of the elections, stating that “transparency, fairness, and integrity” remain the guiding principles of the electoral process.

BY Daniel Bampoe