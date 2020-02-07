Producers Threaten To Ban Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo

The Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has threatened to ban veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo for going public about debts some Ghanaian producers owe him.

In a viral video in which he was being interviewed by Joy News’ Ibrahim Ben Bako over the weekend, Adjorlolo alleged some seven Ghanaian producers have not paid him for acting jobs he did for them.

“About seven producers in this country owe me moneys… Why? And then I’m sitting at home, I’m hungry, and then when I’m sick too nobody pays attention…Look we have elderly people lying down on their sickbeds and these producers owe them,” he fumed.

“Actors in Ghana here know what I’m talking about, these producers don’t pay!” he added.

Instead of impressing upon its members who are owing Adjorlolo to do the needful, FIPAG indicated that his outburst has cast a slur on the association and its members.

The association is, therefore, asking Mr. Adjorlolo to render an unqualified apology to the association or risk facing sanctions.

” FIPAG has never received any of such complaints from him nor ever had the opportunity to learn it from any quarters. It is, however, mind-boggling as to why he behaved the way he did in the said interview with his failure to back his claims with any tangible fact,” FIPAG President James Aboagye said in a press statement.

“FIPAG hereby deems it fit for him render an unqualified apology to film producers and the industry within 14 days. Failure to do so would see the association advise itself on his status and positioning in the film industry,” the statement added.

FIPAG has a history of banning actors. They tried it with Yvonne Nelson and Ekow Smith Asante several years ago over unfair treatments the actors complained about.

By Francis Addo