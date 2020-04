R. Kelly

Disgraced US RnB singer, R. Kelly, is reportedly $200,000 richer.

But unfortunately, he is languishing in jail while the money lies in his bank account.

According to report seen on www.thesource.com, the embattled singer earned the $200,000 from royalties.

R. Kelly is standing trial over alleged rape and sexual abuse offenses.

His lawyers recently petitioned for him to be released from jail due to coronavirus.

But he was denied bail.

By Melvin Tarlue