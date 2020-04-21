Nana Aba Anamoah Trolls Daughter Serwaa Amihere for goofing on TV

Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere

GHOne TV personality, Serwaa Amihere, has received several trolls on social media after she was caught goofing on television.

The video has since gone viral with different memes of her grammatical error.

As she was signing off her morning show, she was heard trying to advise viewers on the necessary hand washing precautions.

“…wash your hand under running soap” instead of running water.

This therefore, led to the trolls. Her mentor Nana Aba did not spear her.

The presenter posted a video of herself, dancing to a music being played in her car, got a comment from her godmother Nana Aba Anamoah.

“Ei SOAPY. You dey jammmm under running music”.

Check out her post.

Ei SOAPY. You dey jammmm under running music 😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/qGlvw4KvUp — nana (@thenanaaba) April 18, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue