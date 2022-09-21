Rabby Bray Joins Campaign For Healthy Toliet Paper

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray has netted a 1-year deal as a brand ambassador for Faytex Bamboo Toilet Roll, a new eco-friendly toilet roll made from bamboo in Ghana.

She was signed at a short ceremony in Accra on Monday.

In a statement, she expressed her excitement to be part of the Faytex brand in pushing for a healthy environment as well as bringing good hygiene into people’s homes.

“I’m happy to inform you that this particular product from ‘Fay International’, has a brown colour, meaning that no chemicals or bleach has been added, therefore, it is very natural. I am extremely happy to be associated with the Faytex brand,” she indicated.

Jeanine Hage-Ali, Managing Director of ‘Fay International’, producers of the Faytex Bamboo Toilet Roll, has said the Bamboo toilet paper is a better alternative to the regular toilet papers on the market.

“We are very excited to promote the Bamboo toilet paper. Most toilet paper is made from wood pulp or trees, and as we at ‘Fay International’ are ecologically friendly, we are trying to remain not harmful to the environment as well. This Bamboo toilet paper is also hypoallergenic meaning it doesn’t cause allergies and it doesn’t clog your toilets too. It’s also a fact that Bamboo is widely grown in Ghana, so we are also providing income for local Bamboo farmers and labour for Ghanaian workers… that is to say that the raw materials are locally sourced and so we don’t need to import anything”, she explained.

“Actress Rabby Bray has been the ambassador for the ‘Faytex’ brand for some time now, but this new signing ushers her into a one-year campaign for ‘healthier toilet paper’ usage in Ghana,” she added.