Ras Stano Releases New Song

Ras General Stano

Ras General Stano has released a new song titled ‘Which Kin Ting Be Dis’, a social commentary on the way society is evolving.

The song, which was written by the artiste and produced by Wise Peters Braide, also known as Holy Prince, is an afrobeat song that talks about issues affecting the progress of the society.

According to him, he was inspired by the total surrender of Africans to mediocrity and ignorance, the madness and confusion that religion has brought.

“Almost every friend or family member I talk to would end their hopelessness with ‘It’s Well’, an expression of surrender to poverty and the lows,” he said.

“This is a song that shakes the very foundations of your being, challenging you to wake up to the realities of surrendering your ability to change your situation with that simple platitude, ‘It Is Well,’ hence the question, ‘Which Kin Ting Be Dis?’”

In the song, Ras said people are not willing to challenge wrong or fight for their rights but simply resign with ‘It’s Well’, adding that many pastors have deceived and ruined many because the people believe in them.

“It’s sad living abroad and seeing how hard the West is working everyday to advance in all endeavours while the biggest business in Africa is the church business,” he further noted.

The Texas-based artiste, born Stanley Onyebuchi Onwu, joined the music industry after an attempt to join the army in Nigeria failed.

Viewing music as a vehicle for social change which he had wanted to do through a career in the army, he gathered his siblings and in 1985, formed the first family reggae band in Africa, similar to the Morgans Heritage band.

The Rasta Officers Band was signed to Leader Records in Nigeria where they released ‘Rasta Officers Take Over’ in 1991.

Ras General then relocated to Ghana where he teamed up with Original Ras Korby to form the militant reggae group Nazirite Vow. The group recorded an album, ‘Free’, for the German-based label Kelele Records.

Ras, who is also a writer, poet and actor,has shared the stage with reggae stars like Buju Banton, the late Culture, Don Carlos, Mutabaruka and Yasus Afari and continues to record on his own labels, People’s Army Production and People’s Army432.