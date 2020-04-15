Rebecca Foundation Presents Relief Boxes To Greater Kumasi

The Rebecca Foundation has presented 2,000 boxes of relief items to the Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey Antwi for onward distribution to the needy in areas affected by the partial lockdown, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The boxes, containing rice, cooking oil, milo, sugar, milk, canned tomatoes and canned fish, among others, were donated by Orca Décor Ltd.

The company had earlier donated 5000 boxes to the Rebecca Foundation’s Relief Boxes Challenge.

The items will be distributed to the most vulnerable women and identifiable groups including Kayayei, the aged, destitute, and single mothers in all lockdown areas in the Greater Kumasi metropolitan area.

Presenting the boxes on behalf of the The Rebecca Foundation, Perpetual Asante Amoah, said the First Lady and Executive Director of The Rebecca Foundation, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo appreciated the socio-economic impact of the measures being taken to prevent wide-spread infection of the deadly Covid-19 virus and was determined to assist in mitigating its attendant discomfort.

She urged corporate institutions and individuals to partner the Foundation to ameliorate the effect of the partial lockdown by contributing to The Rebecca Foundation Relief Boxes Challenge.

Receiving the items, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, described the donation as very timely, promising to ensure that they are handed to those who need them.

The Mayor also cautioned residents not to treat the partial lockdown period as a holiday to loiter around but rather adhere to the guidelines in order to prevent widespread infection of the coronavirus.

The relief boxes challenge is an initiative by the Rebecca Foundation to partner corporate Ghana, individuals and civil society organizations to provide food and sanitary items to the most vulnerable especially women and children, affected by the partial lockdown.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri